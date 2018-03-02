Orlando Health Facilities Earn Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery Accreditation

Newswise — ORLANDO, Fla. (March 2, 2018) — Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center, Orlando Health Dr. P. Phillips Hospital, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital, and Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies, have achieved accreditation as a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by Surgical Review Corporation. The accreditation distinguishes the Orlando Health hospitals from many other facilities by providing the highest quality of care to its patients as determined by an independent, external process of evaluation.

“We are honored for the recognition as Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery at our different hospitals,” said Veronica Schimp, DO, chief, Gynecologic Oncology, and co-chair, Orlando Health Advanced Robotic Surgery Center. “Over the years we have grown as a leader in minimally invasive robotic surgery, offering a number of specialties for patients including gynecologic cancer, gynecology, weight loss, thoracic and general surgery. Robotic surgery for different medical conditions means smaller incisions, less trauma, shorter recovery and quicker return to normal activities and enjoying their lives. We bring together our experience, expertise and robotic technology to deliver quality outcomes to patients.”

Status as an accredited organization means hospitals have met nationally recognized standards for the provision of quality health care set by SRC. To earn a Center of Excellence accreditation, the Orlando Health hospitals underwent a series of site inspections during which all aspects of the program’s surgical processes were closely examined and data on health outcomes were collected. This process includes physicians, nurses, and administrators who are actively involved in the accredited program. The inspection is consultative and educational, presenting best practices to help an organization improve its care and services.

“It was important for us to undergo the program evaluation,” said Sherry L. Buxton, MBA, BSN, RN, NEA-BC, chief surgical services officer, Adult Hospital Group. “We collaborate daily with our multidisciplinary team of surgeons, nurses and other health care clinicians to take care of our patients. Earning the accreditation is a reflection of the commitment of our team to provide excellent care with the latest techniques, technology and processes, and a reflection of our dedication to ensure ongoing assessment and improvement in patient care.”

