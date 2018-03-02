Is Total Rest Always Best After Concussion? UCLA Health Experts, Research Say No.

Is complete rest always best after concussion? Research says no.

Dr. Christopher Giza, director of the UCLA Steve Tisch BrainSPORT Program, and Dr. Meeryo Choe, the program’s associate director, are available to comment on an article they cowrote for the March 5 issue of JAMA Neurology, a journal of the American Medical Association. Both faculty are pediatric neurologists with UCLA’s Mattel Children’s Hospital and David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

Key issues include:

What does research show about “cocooning” patients following concussion?

How has the field’s pendulum swung away from complete physical and cognitive rest?

Why some activity is good for the growing brain, even when it’s injured.

Concussion is the most common type of traumatic brain injury (TBI), which the World Health Organization projects will become one of the top causes of disease and death by 2020. An estimated 1.6 million to 3.8 million Americans suffer a sports-related TBI each year.

