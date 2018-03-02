FSMB Launches New Website and Logo

Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. (March 2, 2018) – The Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB) has launched a newly redesigned website to deliver a more intuitive and easy-to-navigate experience for its users. In coordination with the website launch, the FSMB unveiled an updated logo as part of its ongoing evolution of its brand.

“Our goal is to deliver a visually appealing site while improving visitors’ ability to easily access the vast library of FSMB content from any device,” said Michael Dugan, MBA, FSMB’s Chief Information Officer and Senior VP for Operations. “We are excited about the opportunity to better serve our member boards and build upon the resources we offer our customers and the public.”

The new FSMB.org design was guided by feedback gathered from multiple focus groups, listening sessions and surveys completed by state medical boards and thousands of FSMB’s diverse group of constituents. Key features of the new site include an enhanced search function, audience-based site navigation, social media integration and a modern responsive design on all mobile devices.

The launch of the new website presented the FSMB with an opportunity to modernize its logo and visual identity. The FSMB chose a shield to signify the mission of public protection and placed the “mb” inside the shield to represent that state medical boards play a central role in that mission. The forward-facing direction of the shield depicts FSMB’s vision to help its member boards shape the future of medical regulation.

About the Federation of State Medical Boards

The Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB) is a national non-profit organization representing all medical boards within the United States and its territories that license and discipline allopathic and osteopathic physicians and, in some jurisdictions, other health care professionals. The FSMB serves as the voice for state medical boards, supporting them through education, assessment, research and advocacy while providing services and initiatives that promote patient safety, quality health care and regulatory best practices. To learn more about FSMB, visit www.fsmb.org. You can also follow FSMB on Twitter (@theFSMB).