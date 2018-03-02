UIC Centers’ Spring 2018 Program Series Celebrates ‘Spaces for Wellness’

Newswise — The University of Illinois at Chicago’s Centers for Cultural Understanding and Social Change, or CCUSC, announces its spring 2018 program series, which focuses on strategies for personal and community care. This spring’s theme is “Spaces for Wellness” and includes collaborative programming efforts among the seven centers.

DETAILS:

“Accessing Joy: Creative Strategies for Community Care”

Wednesday, March 7, 3-5 p.m.

African-American Cultural Center

Addams Hall, Gallery 207

830 S. Halsted St.

An interactive arts workshop that explores how joy can be mobilized to promote community care. Featuring the works of visual artist Nathan Mansakahn.

“Erasing the Distance: Countering Stigma through Storytelling”

Wednesday, April 4, 3-5 p.m.

The Rafael Cintrón Ortiz Latino Cultural Center

Lecture Center B2

803 S. Morgan St.

A performance and dialogue featuring true stories from people whose lives have been directly impacted by mental health issues. Performed by “Erasing the Distance,” a national leader in generating insight and compassion around mental health issues.

“Out of the Shadows: Challenging Stigma around Mental Health in Arab and Muslim Communities”

Thursday, April 12, 4-6 p.m.

Arab American Cultural Center

111 Stevenson Hall

701 S. Morgan St.

A discussion, performance and activity aimed at promoting community-based wellness and healing in the face of stigma that many immigrant communities often associate with mental illness and disability. Facilitated by Arab American counselor and licensed social worker Souzan Nasser.

“Brave Spaces: Gender and Mental Health”

Wednesday, April 18, Noon-2 p.m.

African-American Cultural Center

Addams Hall, Gallery 207

830 S. Halsted St.

A workshop that explores the correlations between gender, mental health and stigma. The event is facilitated by Apna Ghar, an organization that provides holistic services and conducts outreach and advocacy across immigrant communities to end gender violence.

“Working in Intolerable Spaces/Times: Living Towards Justice in Academic Institutions”

Monday April 23, Noon-2 p.m.

The Rafael Cintrón Ortiz Latino Cultural Center

Lecture Center B2

803 S. Morgan St.

Margaret Price, author of Mad at School: Rhetorics of Mental Disability and Academic Life, will give a public lecture on the politics of inequality that impact how disability is perceived and offers alternative frameworks through which we might reimagine who disabled people are and what they need.

The Centers for Cultural Understanding and Social Change is a collaborative group of seven centers with distinct histories, missions and locations that promote the well-being and cultural awareness of underrepresented groups at UIC. The aim of the centers is to expand cultural understanding by providing opportunities for intercultural engagement among students, faculty, staff and Chicago communities.

All events in the “Spaces for Wellness” programs are free and open to the public. For more information about the events visit http://bit.ly/2sXuFG8 or email diversity@uic.edu