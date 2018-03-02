Breaking Through Disparities, Advancing Women in Medicine

Newswise — STONY BROOK, N.Y., March 2, 2018 – Women have practiced medicine and conducted biomedical and other scientific research for decades, yet disparities remain at the highest levels in academic medicine. On March 7, more than 150 Stony Brook University women faculty and students will assemble at the School of Medicine’s 12th Women in Medicine Research Day to celebrate the achievements of women researchers, discuss issues women continue to face during medial training and the workplace, and share their own research in a networking environment.

“We have come a long way in many fields of medicine,” said Ann-Leslie Berger-Zaslav, MD, a Stony Brook pathologist, cytogenetics expert and organizer of this year’s event. “Now it is time to bridge the remaining gaps in equality and opportunity that exist for women in medicine. This day offers a tremendous venue to share our experiences and discuss important topics such as the challenge of work/life balance that is so important and at times difficult for many women.”

The current climate supporting various women’s movements has made the topic of women in medicine even more relevant and necessary for Stony Brook’s female community and their academic and professional achievements.

“I am very pleased to see the women faculty of our school carrying on this program that I started 12 years ago,” said Latha Chandran, MD, MPH, Vice Dean of Academic and Faculty Affairs in the School of Medicine and a speaker at the event.

“One area of continued concern is gender disparities regarding leadership positions in medicine,” urged Dr Chandran. “By supporting the research endeavors and clinical programs of our faculty and providing new opportunities, more women will rise in the ranks of academic medicine.”

She points out that the national percentages of women appointed to positions such as tenured faculty, division chiefs and medical school deans remain low. For example, according to a 2014 Association of American Medical Colleges’ Group on Women in Medicine and Science (GWIMS) report, only 16 percent of women in academic medicine are chairs of departments and only 20 percent hold full professor positions.

The event will feature brief presentations from 88 women conducting research in the School of Medicine, Health Sciences and/or within University science departments. The highlighted work includes that of physicians, researchers, medical students, undergraduate students, physician assistants and nurses.

The day, which runs from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM, will include a keynote grand rounds speaker and a panel discussion titled “Achieving a Successful Career for Women in Medicine.” For more on the Women in Medicine Research Day itinerary see this link.

###