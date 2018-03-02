Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Launches Third Annual Make March Matter™ Fundraising Campaign
Southern California businesses will rally individuals to raise $1 million during March in support of pediatric care and research at CHLA
Newswise — LOS ANGELES (March 1, 2018) – Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) launched its third annual Make March Matter campaign Wednesday. Victoria Arlen, ESPN personality and former Dancing with the Stars contestant, joined the hospital to kick off the campaign, which has attracted the commitment of businesses in Los Angeles and the Coachella Valley. The month-long community fundraising drive is helping local businesses rally community participation to raise $1 million in the month of March to support children’s health in Los Angeles and surrounding communities.
“The month of March is a very exciting time for our hospital and our community supporters as they join forces to help support our mission of creating hope and building healthier futures,” says Children’s Hospital Los Angeles President and CEO Paul S. Viviano. “Whether it’s buying a cup of coffee at a local coffee shop to dining with family and friends at a neighborhood eatery or shopping at a favorite local boutique, there are so many ways – big and small – that people can participate and make a difference.”
Each year, CHLA treats children who face a broad range of health issues, from common illnesses to traumas to chronic diseases. The hospital is also dedicated to innovation, supporting advances in research designed to improve pediatric health outcomes and partnering with physicians across the nation to bring the best care here to children in Los Angeles.
Last year, more than 100 local business and corporate partners helped the campaign exceed its $1 million goal, raising a total of $1.95 million to aid in funding life-saving care for children in Los Angeles.
Here’s how the community and individuals can help Make March Matter:
- Support the businesses that support CHLA. For a complete list of participating partners and local events taking place throughout the month of March, go to org.
- Make a donation at org.
- Individuals may share how they are participating in the campaign on social platforms using #MakeMarchMatter
Corporate Partners Corporations across the southland have agreed to support community members in giving back. Each business has selected a unique way to contribute to the campaign’s collective impact—some sell specific items with proceeds supporting CHLA patients, others devote a portion of overall sales for the entire month and still others create their own unique fundraising campaigns to galvanize their employees and consumers to contribute.
"Panda Restaurant Group is honored to be part of Children's Hospital Los Angeles' Make March Matter campaign again this year," says Peggy Cherng, Co-Founder and Co-CEO. "Giving is one of Panda's core values and it inspired our associates' passion to raise over $380,000 to help children in need last year. We are committed to be the campaign's top fundraiser again in 2018."
By visiting, shopping and dining with a business supporting #MakeMarchMatter, individuals can activate donations to support the care of patients at CHLA. Los Angeles-area businesses participating in this year’s Make March Matter campaign include:
For a full list of businesses supporting the campaign in the Coachella Valley, visit www.MakeMarchMatter.org.
Make March Matter
Make March Matter is an annual fundraising campaign that builds awareness and support for children’s health in Los Angeles. The campaign supports Children’s Hospital Los Angeles—a nonprofit pediatric academic medical center dedicated to offering more than 350 specialty programs and services to help the health of children. The goal of the campaign is to raise money in support of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles to ensure that all of its pediatric patients receive the critical lifesaving care they need.
About Children’s Hospital Los Angeles
Children's Hospital Los Angeles is dedicated to creating hope and building healthier futures for children. Founded in 1901, CHLA is one of the nation’s leading pediatric academic medical centers and is acknowledged worldwide for its leadership in pediatric and adolescent health. The hospital relies on the generosity of the community to support its groundbreaking pediatric research and the complex care it provides for critically ill and injured children. For more information, visit CHLA.org. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram, and visit our child health blog (CHLA.org/blog) and our research blog (ResearCHLABlog.org).