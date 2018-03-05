Cardiologist to Present Data from Major Clinical Trial on Heart Disease Resulting from Breast Cancer Treatment

WHAT: Dr. Maya Guglin of the UK Gill Heart & Vascular Institute will be presenting data from a major clinical trial studying the effectiveness of two drugs used to treat heart problems resulting from the chemotherapy drug Herceptin.

WHEN: Sunday, March 11, 2018, 10:45 a.m.

WHERE: American College of Cardiology’s 67th Annual Scientific Session, Orlando, FL

MORE: Herceptin was first approved by the FDA in 1998 to treat an aggressive form of breast cancer called HER2+. However, one in four women develop potentially dangerous heart problems while taking Herceptin.

The trial, which studied 468 patients at 167 sites, is considered one of the largest trials on this topic to-date. Results from this trial have the potential to change the standard of care for patients with HER2+ breast cancer.

The American College of Cardiology’s 67th Annual Scientific Session is one of the world's most influential medical symposia on heart-related topics. The trial data is EMBARGOED until March 11, 2018 at 10:45 a.m.

