Motorcyclists to Raise Money and Awareness for Cancer Research in NM

What

The annual ‘Ride for the Cure NM’ motorcycle ride raises money and awareness for cancer research and treatment in New Mexico.

The ride is open to all motorcyclists for a $20 entry fee and to passengers for a $5 entry fee. The family fun event includes music, food, beer garden, vendors and raffles. Entry to the family fun event is included in the ride entry fee; walk-in guests are welcome for $5 and children 12 years and younger are free.

Preregister at www.rideforthecurenm.org.

Why

‘Ride for the Cure NM’ supports local cancer research and treatment. The organization holds an annual motorcycle ride and family fun day to support people fighting cancer and their families. Every dollar the raised through the ride is donated to The University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center. Last year, the ride raised more than $3,700.

When

Saturday, March 24, 2018.

Registration open from 9:30 am to 10:45 am.

Ride and family fun event from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Where

Registration held and ride starts at the Grant Brewing Tap Room, 364 NM 33, Tijeras, NM 87059.

Ride ends and the family fun event held at the Wildlife West Nature Park, 87 N. Frontage Road, Edgewood, NM 87015.

Interviews

Gina Felix, President, Ride for the Cure NM.

Contact

Dorothy Hornbeck, JKPR, 505-340-5929, dhornbeck@jameskorenchen.com.

About the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center

The University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center is the Official Cancer Center of New Mexico and the only National Cancer Institute-designated Cancer Center in a 500-mile radius. Its 125 board-certified oncology specialty physicians include cancer surgeons in every specialty (abdominal, thoracic, bone and soft tissue, neurosurgery, genitourinary, gynecology, and head and neck cancers), adult and pediatric hematologists/medical oncologists, gynecologic oncologists, and radiation oncologists. They, along with more than 600 other cancer healthcare professionals (nurses, pharmacists, nutritionists, navigators, psychologists and social workers), provided cancer care for nearly 60 percent of the adults and 70 percent of the children in New Mexico affected by cancer. They treated 11,928 patients in 92,551 ambulatory clinic visits in addition to in-patient hospitalizations at UNM Hospital. These patients came from every county in the State. More than 12 percent of these patients participated in cancer clinical trials testing new cancer treatments and 35 percent of patients participated in other clinical research studies, including tests of novel cancer prevention strategies and cancer genome sequencing. The 130 cancer research scientists affiliated with the UNMCCC were awarded almost $50 million in federal and private grants and contracts for cancer research projects and published 301 high quality publications. Promoting economic development, they filed more than 30 new patents in FY16, and since 2010, have launched 11 new biotechnology start-up companies. Scientists associated with the UNMCCC Cancer Control & Disparities have conducted more than 60 statewide community-based cancer education, prevention, screening, and behavioral intervention studies involving more than 10,000 New Mexicans. Finally, the physicians, scientists and staff have provided education and training experiences to more than 230 high school, undergraduate, graduate, and postdoctoral fellowship students in cancer research and cancer health care delivery. Learn more at cancer.unm.edu.