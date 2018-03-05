Multimodal Approach Improves Survival in Aggressive Prostate Cancer

KEY FINDINGS

Newswise — UCLA researchers have discovered that a combination of high doses of radiotherapy and hormonal therapy provides the best chance of decreasing the mortality rate in men with aggressive prostate cancer. The findings also suggest that such a multimodal treatment approach has the best chance of preventing metastatic disease and improving overall long-term survival.





The study, led by UCLA researcher Dr. Amar Kishan in collaboration with researchers at 11 institutions across the United States, is the first of its kind to compare outcomes between extremely dose-escalated radiotherapy and traditional treatments, such as radiation and prostatectomy, in men with cancers that are Gleason score 9 or 10 (the highest score possible).





"The type of aggressive form of prostate cancer that we focused on has sometimes been regarded as so high risk that some patients even forgo local treatments, like surgery or radiation, because they are worried that the cancer has already spread and is incurable," said Kishan, who is an assistant professor in the departments of radiation oncology and urology, and a member of the Institute of Urologic Oncology at UCLA. "Our findings in fact show just the opposite — in this study, the patients with the best outcomes were those who received an aggressive therapy that included so-called 'extremely-dose escalated radiotherapy' along with hormonal therapy."