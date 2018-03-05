American University Professor Available to Discuss the Italy Election and its Implications.

WHO: Filippo Trevisan

Assistant Professor, American University School of Communication



WHAT: Available to speak about the Italy election, the issues surrounding the election and the results.

WHEN: March 5 - Ongoing

WHERE: On campus, via phone or Skype. Contact for Studio availability.

Filippo Trevisan joined American University's School of Communication in August 2015. After working as a reporter for Italy's largest private news agency in Rome, he completed his PhD and worked as a post-doctoral researcher at the University of Glasgow in Scotland. His research explores the impact of new media technologies on advocacy, activism, and political communication. He is the author of "In Italy, fake news helps populists and far-right triumph," published by The Conversation.