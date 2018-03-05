DHS Announces Deadline for 2018 Cyber Student Volunteer Initiative Applications

Newswise — WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security reminds interested student candidates that the window for submitting applications for the 2018 Secretary’s Honors Program (SHP) Cyber Student Volunteer Initiative (CSVI) will close at 3 p.m. (EST) March 15.

The application submission, review and selection process started February 15. Applicants will be considered in the order in which they submit their form and the reviews will continue until all selections are made or until the closing deadline. Interested students are encouraged to submit their application early to increase their chances of being selected.

“We highly encourage interested students to submit an application as soon as possible to ensure they are considered for a spot in this highly competitive and coveted DHS cybersecurity internship program,” said SHP CSVI Program Manager Joi Brown.

Beginning in late spring of this year, more than 80 selected students will start assignments supporting the DHS cyber mission at department field offices in more than 40 locations across the country.

Through the SHP CSVI program, students currently pursuing undergraduate and graduate degrees related to cybersecurity will get hands-on experience and exposure to the cybersecurity work performed across DHS. The Department is committed to expanding its cybersecurity workforce and developing future professionals. In support of this goal, the selected students will gain invaluable experience while supporting activities such as cyber-threat analysis, digital forensics, network diagnostics and incident response, while participating in mentoring and professional-development events with DHS cybersecurity managers and senior leaders.

The Department created the SHP CSVI program in April 2013 and expanded it in 2016 to add graduate student participation in the program. Since its founding, SHP CSVI has placed 258 student volunteers across 40 states and territories within nine DHS Components.

“The SHP CSVI is a tremendous opportunity for college-level students to get an insider’s look at cybersecurity operations within DHS, especially those students who are considering a career in the federal government after they complete their studies,” said Dr. Douglas Maughan, director of the DHS Science and Technology Directorate’s cyber security research and development program.

Each student selected for the 2018 cohort will receive a financial stipend and complete an assignment at one of the following DHS components: Customs and Border Protection, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Office of Intelligence and Analysis, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, National Protection and Programs Directorate, Management Directorate/Office of the Chief Information Officer, Management Directorate/Office of the Chief Security Officer, Office of Policy/Cyber, Infrastructure and Resilience Policy, Transportation Security Administration, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, and U.S. Secret Service.

For more information about the SHP CSVI, including the selection and application process, visit https://www.dhs.gov/homeland-security-careers/cybersecurity-internship-program.

###