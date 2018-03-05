Koman Family Outpatient Pavilion Opens at UC San Diego Health on March 12

Newswise — On March 12, 2018, UC San Diego Health will welcome its first patients to the Koman Family Outpatient Pavilion. Located on the La Jolla campus, the new 156,000-square-foot facility represents the most recent addition to the university’s world-class medical campus. In the past five years, UC San Diego Health has invested more than $1.3 billion dollars in patient care facilities for the community.



“The Koman Family Outpatient Pavilion will offer the best of clinical care and translational medicine in one location, with an array of integrated outpatient services that include multi-specialty clinics for breast, urology, sports medicine and spine care,” said Patty Maysent, CEO, UC San Diego Health. “With multidisciplinary teams of specialists and comprehensive services in one facility, patients will not need to travel from site to site for different phases of treatment.”



The new outpatient pavilion includes eight surgery suites, basic and advanced imaging, physical therapy and pain management plus infusion and apheresis services. The services are designed for patients who will be treated in a single day.



“The Koman Family Outpatient Pavilion allows us to offer a comfortable and convenient experience for patients who need same-day care,” said Maysent. “The pavilion also allows us to welcome more patients from across the region into UC San Diego Health, patients who require the unique care and capabilities of academic specialists.”



The Pavilion is named in honor of Bill and Amy Koman and family in recognition of their generosity and dedication to advancing health care in San Diego. The Komans are passionate cancer research advocates and the founders of Padres Pedal the Cause, an annual local cycling event that raises millions of dollars for collaborative cancer research in San Diego at Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health, Salk Institute, Sanford-Burnham Prebys Medical Center and Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego.



“We are keenly aware and appreciative of the importance of top-notch, local health care,” said two-time cancer survivor Bill Koman. “Our family is committed to supporting the development of academic medical centers and teaching hospitals that offer the research, technology and care that drive 21st century medicine.”



Within the Pavilion, surgeons will offer a range of procedures, such as minimally invasive orthopedic surgery for hand, sports and foot injuries as well as advanced procedures for urinary stones, bladder cancer, breast reconstruction and cosmetic surgery. Hearing restoration and sinus procedures will be offered, as well as medical devices to treat obesity and gastroesophageal reflux disease. Pain management options, such as image-guided injections, implantable therapies and traditional and alternative medications, will be available, tailored to each patient.



Patients in need of physical therapy will have access to expansive indoor and outdoor spaces for rehabilitation and training. Select services are designed for elite and casual athletes. State-of-the-art technology includes an infrared camera for real-time movement analysis and a specialized treadmill and force plate to analyze gait, foot placement and weight distribution while running or jumping.



The Sanford Stem Cell Clinical Center will be housed in the new outpatient pavilion. The clinic was developed to transform the enormous potential of stem cell research into effective therapies for patients with degenerative diseases.



“The stem cell clinic will provide established therapies and FDA-regulated clinical trials in which cell products are used for regeneration of tissue,” said Maysent. “Current clinical trials are evaluating stem cell therapies for type 1 diabetes, spinal cord injury, cancer and heart failure.”



The Koman Family Outpatient Pavilion was designed to be technology-rich and adaptable to changes in patient populations and improvements in treatments. As such, UC San Diego Health collaborated with GE Healthcare on a strategic technology services agreement to help assure that the pavilion would always have the latest radiological and technological capabilities to care for patients while reducing long-term costs.



“We see it as our responsibility to invest in the future health and wellbeing of our community,” says Koman. “There is enormous potential for growth and research synergy in San Diego. We hope that other members of the community will participate as we work together with UC San Diego to build a foundation for the next generation.”



The Koman Family Outpatient Pavilion is located at 9400 Campus Point Drive, between Moores Cancer Center, the region’s only National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center, and Jacobs Medical Center. Shiley Eye Institute, Sulpizio Cardiovascular Center and Altman Clinical and Translational Research Institute are also part of this healing hub of innovation and patient care.



The pavilion was designed by CO Architects and built by Kitchell Construction.



Construction of the pavilion began in November 2015 at an estimated completion cost of $140 million. The next phase of expansion and enhancements of medical services for UC San Diego Health will take place in Hillcrest. The long-range plan is under development, in consultation from experts, employees and the community.

