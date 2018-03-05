Governor Brown Announces Appointments to CSU Board of Trustees

Newswise — March 5, 2018 — Today Governor Jerry Brown announced the following appointments to the California State University (CSU) Board of Trustees. The Board of Trustees is responsible for oversight of the CSU. The board adopts rules, regulations and policies governing the university.

Rebecca Eisen , and Jean Picker Firstenberg have been reappointed to the Board. Eisen was first appointed in 2012 and has served as Board Chair since 2016. Trustee Firstenberg has served on the board since 2016.

New appointees include:

Wenda Fong of Los Angeles, been a partner at The Group since 2017. She was vice president of alternative entertainment at Fox Broadcasting Company from 2003 to 2014, where she was vice president of diversity development from 2002 to 2003 and executive director of diversity creative development from 2001 to 2002. Fong was producer and director at Wenda Fong Productions Inc. from 1985 to 2014. She is a member of the Directors Guild of America, Producers Guild of America, Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, California Humanities Board of Directors, Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment and the Leaders Forum.

John (Jack) McGrory of San Diego, has been chief executive officer at La Jolla MJ Management LLC since 2009. He was a chief executive officer at the Price Group LLC from 2001 to 2009 and a chief operating officer for the San Diego Padres from 1999 to 2001. McGrory was a chief executive officer at Price Enterprises Inc. from 1997 to 1999. He served as San Diego city manager from 1991 to 1997. McGrory earned a Juris Doctor degree from University of San Diego School of Law and a Master of Public Administration degree in public administration from San Diego State University.

Christopher J. Steinhauser of Long Beach, has been superintendent of schools at the Long Beach Unified School District since 2002, where he has held several positions since 1990, including deputy superintendent, superintendent, coordinator, director for special projects services and principal at the Signal Hill Elementary School. He is a member of Ronald McDonald House Charities, California Office to Reform Education Districts, Lakewood Rotary Club, Long Beach Better Learning for All Students Today and the Camp Fire USA Board of Directors. Steinhauser earned a Master of Arts degree in educational administration from California State University, Long Beach.

All positions require Senate confirmation.

