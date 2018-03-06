Babson’s Blended Learning MBA Ranked No. 3 Online MBA In U.S. By Financial Times

Newswise — Financial Times (FT) ranks Babson’s Blended Learning MBA program No. 3 in the United States and No. 6 worldwide in its 2018 Online MBA ranking.

The program also earned No. 3 in the U.S. for career progress, considering the progression of Babson alumni’s level of seniority and the size of the company at which they now work. Babson alumni average a 26 percent increase three years after graduation, and the average alumnus salary is $167,386.

The Blended Learning MBA program was recognized in several of the Financial Times’ ranking categories, including:

6 overall and No. 5 in U.S. for career services—the extent to which alumni rate the efficiency of the school’s career services in finding them a job after graduation

4 overall and No. 3 in U.S. for online interaction concerning the online delivery of the program—the extent to which alumni rate the interaction between students, teamwork, and the availability of faculty

6 overall for international students—percentage of current online students whose citizenship differs from the country in which the school is located

Financial Times also ranks the top online programs by subject, in which Babson is top 10 for Corporate Strategy, Economics, General Management, Marketing, and Organizational Behavior.

Babson’s Blended Learning MBA program com­bines online classes and face-to-face sessions at Bab­son's Wellesley, MA, San Francisco, CA, and Miami, FL, campuses, as well as virtual collab­oration so students can make the most of their time, learning, network, and investment.

This unique approach to a part-time MBA allows students to balance their professional and personal lives while earning a degree in 21 months.

“We are proud of our Blended Learning MBA students and alumni who represent a new generation of successful entrepreneurial leaders making a positive impact in society. The Financial Times 2018 Online MBA ranking confirms the value of their education and exceptional quality of our faculty and staff delivering this program,” said Babson’s Blended Learning MBA Faculty Director Phillip Kim.

“This is a testament to all the hard work and dedication of the faculty and the staff who truly enjoy working with our students. The programs are specifically designed to promote cohesive networking among students and the faculty, and our online and blended programs result in students who are most connected to each other and to Babson. We couldn’t be more pleased,” said Graduate School Dean Mark Potter.

