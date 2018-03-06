GW Experts Available to Discuss Women’s History Month

Newswise — The George Washington University has leading faculty members available for interviews about Women’s History Month.

GW’s Flash Studio can accommodate live, remote or taped television and radio interviews.

Rachel Riedner is an associate professor of women’s, gender and sexuality studies with an expertise in transnational feminisms, feminist rhetoric and cultural studies. Her research combines an interest in the material conditions of women’s lives with feminist teaching and activism that challenges representations of women.

Cynthia Deitch is an associate professor of women’s, gender and sexuality studies, sociology and public policy. She can discuss gender and employment policy.

Kelly Pemberton is an assistant professor of religion and women’s, gender and sexuality studies. She has expertise in gender and development and gender and Islam in South Asia and the Middle East. Her research covers mysticism, the landscape of religious authority and civil society in South Asia and the Middle East, especially as these relate to gender.

Nemata Blyden is professor and interim director of women’s, gender and sexuality studies. She specializes in African Diaspora history and has researched women’s issues in nineteenth century Liberia.

Eiko Strader, assistant professor of public policy and women’s, gender and sexuality studies, is an expert in gender inequality and public policy. Dr. Strader aims to produce policy relevant research that contributes to making societies more equitable.

Danny Hayes, associate professor of political science, can discuss women in politics.

Chad Heap is a professor in women’s, gender and sexuality studies. His areas of expertise include sexuality, gender, urban history and American culture.

Daniel Moshenberg is a professor in women’s, gender and sexuality studies with expertise in feminist rhetoric, women’s literacy cultures, women’s mobilization cultures and women workers’ cultural studies.