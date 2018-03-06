ACSM to Convene International, Multidisciplinary Experts on Exercise and Cancer

WHAT: The American College of Sports Medicine, the global authority for exercise science and sports medicine, is bringing together leading subject matter experts to update its current exercise recommendations for cancer survivors based on the latest science, as well as add new recommendations regarding the effect of exercise on cancer prevention.

Co-chaired by ACSM President-elect Kathryn Schmitz, Ph.D., FACSM and ACSM Fellow Charles Matthews, Ph.D., FACSM, the roundtable includes an esteemed group of leaders representing select organizations on the forefront of health promotion and the fight against cancer.

The roundtable will focus on two major objectives: translating the latest scientific and clinical empirical evidence into new, practical recommendations and creating effective tools for clinicians and the public based on the recommendations. The work done in support of each objective will be published in peer-reviewed literature during the first quarter of 2019.

WHEN: March 12-13, 2018

WHO: The roundtable is being convened by the American College of Sports Medicine and Hosted by Sunflower Wellness.

CONTACT: If you are interested in interviewing Drs. Schmitz and Matthews about the roundtable, and/or if you’d like to receive the published outcomes, please contact Paul Branks, ACSM vice president of communications and media at pbranks@acsm.org.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY