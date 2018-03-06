New Aerospace Current Conditions Index Released

Newswise — Wichita State's Center for Economic Development and Business Research has released its Aerospace Current Conditions Index. The index gives a snapshot of the well-being of the national aerospace manufacturing industry using a variety of aerospace indicators, including industry production and employment levels.

In the fourth quarter of 2017, the Aerospace Current Conditions Index rose 3.5 index points, based on increases in aerospace industrial production, employment and earnings. After declining in 2015 and 2016, the index has increased throughout 2017, an indication of growth in the national aerospace manufacturing industry.

The index reached a new peak in the fourth quarter of 2017, after previously peaking in the fourth quarter of 2013.

Read the full article introducing the Aerospace Current Conditions and review the data at http://kansaseconomy.org/local-indices/aerospace-indices

Contact: Jeremy Hill, Director W. Frank Barton School of Business Center for Economic Development and Business Research, 316-213-3673 or jeremy.hill@wichita.edu.