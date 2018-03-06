AACC Welcomes Susan Medick as Chief Financial Officer

Newswise — WASHINGTON – AACC, a global scientific and medical professional organization dedicated to better health through laboratory medicine, is pleased to announce that Susan Medick has been named chief financial officer (CFO) for the association, effective today.

Medick is a certified public accountant with extensive experience serving as a CFO in the nonprofit world. Prior to joining AACC, she held the position of CFO at the Telecommunications Industry Association, where she led rebuilding and strategic planning for operations in the organization’s finance, human resources (HR), information technology, and legal departments. Before that, she served for 20 years as chief financial and operations officer of the Auto Care Association. She guided this association through a period of exponential growth, increasing total organizational revenue by more than $1 million and overseeing major acquisitions and consolidations that increased the annual budget from $5 million to $18 million.

In her role at AACC, Medick will serve on the executive management team and will lead all initiatives to strengthen and expand the association’s financial resources to ensure continued vitality and growth. She will also oversee AACC’s HR initiatives and guide efforts to retain and recruit top staff talent that aligns with the association’s key priorities. These include delivering high value education and knowledge resources to laboratory medicine professionals who make up AACC’s membership, as well as driving science and innovation in laboratory medicine and advancing best practices in the field worldwide.

“Robust finances and an engaged, committed staff are crucial to delivering and maintaining the high caliber of AACC’s educational programming, publications, and advocacy initiatives,” said AACC CEO Janet B. Kreizman. “With Ms. Medick’s extensive experience in financial and HR strategy, we are confident that she will be a valuable asset in efforts to align AACC’s resources with our mission to help lab professionals adapt to the changing healthcare environment and provide vital guidance so patients get the care they need.”

“It is an honor to be selected to serve as AACC’s chief financial officer,” said Medick. “I look forward to working with AACC staff and members to bolster the association’s resources along with its capacity to provide services that empower lab medicine professionals to find effective solutions to challenging patient health problems.”

