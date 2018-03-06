2018 P3 Impact Award Applications Are Now Open

Newswise — The U.S. Department of State Office of Global Partnerships (S/GP), along with Concordia and the University of Virginia Darden School of Business Institute for Business in Society, have opened the application process for the fifth annual P3 Impact Award, which honors exemplary public-private partnerships (P3s) from around the world.

The P3 Impact Award was created by the three partners in 2014 to recognize and honor best practices of public-private partnerships that are improving communities in the most impactful ways. Finalists from past years have been highlighted in special features of the Darden School’s thought leadership website Ideas to Action and in the Concordia Annual Summit programming.

Sanitation Marketing Systems in Bangladesh, a partnership between the Bangladesh Department of Public Health Engineering (DPHE), the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), UNICEF, iDE, and Rangpur Foundry Ltd. (RFL), was the winner of the 2017 P3 Impact Award. This group strengthens the sanitation system in Bangladesh and prevents the spread of disease by facilitating scalable, sustainable access to improved sanitation.

The winning partnership for the 2018 competition will be announced at the Concordia Annual Summit in New York City from September 24-26, 2018, and receive a full scholarship for a weeklong Darden Executive Education course. All finalists will again be featured in the Darden School’s Ideas to Action website, promoted across the partners’ websites, highlighted through social media campaigns, and recognized throughout the Summit.

Applications are being accepted through April 16, 2018, and will be reviewed by an independent panel of judges. Judges will review the applications based on the partnership’s operational structure, measurable social impact, innovative approach, financial effectiveness and scalability. Finalists will then be selected and notified in July.

Full criteria and application instructions can be found on the P3 Impact Award website.

This announcement was originally released by the U.S. Department of State Secretary’s Office of Global Partnerships. For further information, please contact the Secretary’s Office of Global Partnerships (S/GP) at partnerships@state.gov or visit www.state.gov/s/partnerships. For media inquiries, please contact Anita Ostrovsky at OstrovskyA@state.gov.

