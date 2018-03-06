Organizational Leadership Expert Emphasizes Importance of Creating a Safe Workplace

The growing concern of maintaining a healthy and safe workplace has only increased with recent movements such as #metoo and #timesup, says Dr. Lesley Page, associate professor and department chair of Organizational Leadership at Lewis University.

A healthy organizational climate should be a top concern for leaders in the workplace because it can ultimately help keep attendance, productivity and moral at a high level.

Dr. Page suggests these initial steps for organizational leaders to consider implementing:

Having a no tolerance policy for misconduct and inappropriate workplace behavior

Creating open, two-way communication where employees feel comfortable and safe sharing their ideas

Taking action to correct factors that contribute to an unhealthy workplace

Walking the talk – role modeling the behavior you expect of all employees

The conversation is no longer about if misconduct happens, but what we can do about it. Leadership needs to make major changes in workplaces across all fields, sectors and industries in order to truly create a safe and healthy work environment.

Visit http://www.lewisu.edu/experts/wordpress/index.php/shaping-organizational-culture-creating-a-safe-space-at-work/ for more insight on shaping organizational culture.

Visit http://www.lewisu.edu/academics/mals/ for more information about the Organizational Leadership program at Lewis University.