Careers Through Culinary Arts Program Awards High School Students in Underserved Communities with Culinary Scholarships for Original Recipes with Grains

Newswise — NEW YORK – High school students from underserved communities aspiring to become future celebrity chefs faced a competitive challenge recently in the nationwide 2018 Careers through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP) Meatless Monday Recipe Contest. The challenge: create an original, innovative meatless grains dish and impress a distinguished panel of judges.

The winner of the Grand Prize Scholarship for $5,000 to attend college to study the culinary arts is Emily Havey, a 12th grader from Perry High School in Gilbert, Arizona, for her Farro and Black Bean Soup.

Regional winners received $2,000 scholarships to attend college for culinary education. They come from Chicago, Washington, D.C. region, Hampton Roads, VA, Los Angeles, New York City and Philadelphia (see list at end of release).

C-CAP is the national leader providing scholarships, education, and career opportunities in the culinary arts to underserved youth. Meatless Monday encourages people to make positive changes in their diet simply by choosing not to eat meat one day a week.

Chef, restaurateur, and author Marcus Samuelsson, a C-CAP board co-chair, said, “We're thrilled to announce the winners of this year’s recipe contest. Through this annual contest, culinary students receive guidance from their teachers on recipe writing and development and are able to showcase their talent of creating meatless recipes.”

Judges evaluated the recipe submissions based on originality, flavor, healthfulness, ease of preparation, and writing ability.

In addition to Chef Samuelsson, the other celeb judges include New York-based Maria Loi who sees the winning students as “our culinary future!“ Loi, the global ambassador of Greek gastronomy, elected by the Chef's Club of Greece, is executive chef of Loi Estiatorio, author, restaurateur, entrepreneur, and philanthropist.

Rich Landau, chef/co-owner of Vedge in Philadelphia, a cookbook author, and a pioneer of the modern plant-based dining experience, said, “I have to say that I was very impressed and very proud of these students for their culinary achievements.”

Also on the judging panel are Brother Luck, C-CAP alum, chef/owner of IV by Brother Luck in Colorado Springs; Nicole Langone Scarangello, C-CAP alumna, director of Menu Management, New York City Department of Education School Food.

Through the recipe competition, Meatless Monday, an initiative of the nonprofit The Monday Campaigns, offers the opportunity to both junior and senior C-CAP high school students a chance to demonstrate their creative culinary talents and create an original meatless recipe. With the Meatless Monday recipe contest, C-CAP is challenging high school students who aspire to be culinary leaders to develop delicious plant-based dishes. The contest will also make the students aware of the health and environmental benefits of offering meatless dishes, one day a week.

Regional winners of $2,000 scholarship:

CHICAGO, IL

Jada Harris, 12th Grade

Lindblom Math and Science Academy

Quinoa Stuffed Portobello Mushroom with a White Wine Sauce and Garlic Lemon Arugula

WASHINGTON, D.C. REGION

Kalonji Hodges, 11th Grade

Crossland High School, Temple Hills, MD

Quinoa Breaded Eggplant Parm

HAMPTON ROADS, VA

India Ayala, 12th Grade

Virginia Beach Technical and Career Center

Roasted Root Veggies & Barley Pastelón

LOS ANGELES, CA

Graciella Dizon, 11th Grade

Nathaniel Narbonne Senior High School

Mushroom Quartet Farrotto

NEW YORK, NY

Gabriella Perez, 11th Grade

Food and Finance High School

Sauté Veggie Whole Grain Lasagna with Toasted Quinoa

PHILADELPHIA, PA

Jasurbek Ochilov, 11th Grade

Swenson Arts & Technology High School

Grechka with Creamy Mushroom Gravy

