When Sepsis Patients Face Brain Impairment, Is Gut Bacteria to Blame?

Common thread in mice and humans

Although previous studies have suggested that gut microbes, or microbiome, may increase the likelihood of lung inflammation during sepsis, Singer and his research colleagues note that the microbiome’s effect on other organs, such as the brain, has been unstudied.

Singer and the team used mice models and brain tissue of deceased patients (the latter source came from the University of Michigan Brain Bank) to carry out the study. Mice that survived sepsis were compared with mice controls; brain tissue of patients who died of sepsis was compared with tissue of patients who died of noninfectious causes.

In addition, the researchers used 16S rRNA gene sequencing, a technique that identifies bacteria present in a sample via their DNA signature, in the mice models and human tissues to identify which gut bacteria fueled their hypothesis.

“The traditional thing to do in a microbiology lab is take a sample and try to grow bacteria from it in the lab under particular conditions and see what you get,” Singer says. “We know, though, that there are many bacteria that are important in the gut microbiome but that don’t grow in the traditional methods.

“We can take a sample and isolate the DNA from it and sequence the 16S rRNA gene. Then we can compare the sequences of those genes to a database of known bacteria and identify many more bacteria in the tissue, instead of relying on what grows in a culture.”

Results supported the hunch: Researchers found that gut bacteria present in the brains of the mice five days after surviving sepsis — but gone by 14 days after the infection — were associated with levels of S100A8, a marker of neuroinflammation.

Singer notes that while the human tissue analysis was a small cohort, the research team noticed distinct differences between patients who died of sepsis and those who died of noninfectious causes.

“Anytime someone dies, bacteria grow out of control because the immune system is not keeping the bacteria in the body in check,” Singer says. “But we found that the bacteria we isolated from patients that died of sepsis were quite different from the run-of-the-mill bacteria that sit in the body after a person dies — and did appear to be associated with neuroinflammation in the brain.”

As was observed in mice, the gut bacteria detected in brains of patients who died of sepsis correlated with the S100A8 inflammation marker.