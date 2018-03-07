Fungal Brain Infection Results from Host's Own Immune Response

New research explores its cause with an eye toward improving treatment one day.

The infection, Cryptococcus neoformans, causes the disease cryptococcosis. Cryptococcosis is a major cause of central nervous system — and brain — related mortalities, especially in people with HIV and AIDS.

“The general therapeutic approach is to control the fungus with antifungal drugs, and because it’s linked to immune defects, to activate immune response in the patient to strengthen natural host defenses,” says Michal Olszewski, D.V.M., Ph.D., associate professor in the Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at Michigan Medicine. “These treatments are actually not particularly effective and often result in the worsening of patient conditions.”

Olszewski is the senior author on a new study that examined the disease and its origin within the central nervous system. The work is published with an accompanying commentary in mBio.

“Scientists have thought the disease is caused by the immune system being too weak to control the fungus,” Olszewski says. “We developed a mouse model of Cryptococcus neoformans meningoencephalitis in which we demonstrated the fungal growth within the central nervous system does not immediately cause the disease.”