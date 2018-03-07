Edward M. Wolin, MD, Appointed Director of the Center for Carcinoid and Neuroendocrine Tumors at The Tisch Cancer Institute

Newswise — (New York, NY– March 7, 2018) — Edward M. Wolin, MD, an internationally renowned authority on neuroendocrine tumors—a type of rare but increasingly frequently diagnosed cancer—has joined the Mount Sinai Health System as Director of the Center for Carcinoid and Neuroendocrine Tumors. This multidisciplinary center includes Mount Sinai specialists in gastroenterology, surgical oncology, hepatobiliary surgery, thoracic surgery, nuclear medicine, cardiology, medical oncology, radiology, pathology, endocrinology, and nutrition.

Dr. Wolin, who will also be a Professor of Medicine (Hematology and Medical Oncology) at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, brings to Mount Sinai a robust research program that includes clinical trials aimed at finding the most effective treatments, including immunotherapy, biologic agents, targeted radiation therapy, and new approaches in molecular imaging for diagnosis. He becomes the second director of the Center which was founded by Richard P. Warner, MD, Professor of Medicine (Gastroenterology), a pioneer in neuroendocrine tumor research and treatment. Dr. Wolin will lead the multidisciplinary center along with Michelle Kang Kim, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Medicine (Gastroenterology), who is renowned worldwide for her work in translational and epidemiologic approaches to assessing outcomes in patients with these tumors, and who will serve as Associate Director after previously serving as interim director.

“We are very excited about Dr. Wolin joining The Tisch Cancer Institute. With his remarkable expertise and research experience, Dr. Wolin will lead Mount Sinai’s program to a new level of prominence,” said William K. Oh, MD, Professor of Medicine and Urology, Ezra M. Greenspan Professor in Clinical Cancer Therapeutics, Chief of Hematology and Medical Oncology for the Mount Sinai Health System, and Associate Director for Clinical and Translational Research and Deputy Director of The Tisch Cancer Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “We look forward to advancing our program, which is one of the only neuroendocrine tumor centers in the country, and providing optimal care for patients from around the world.”

Neuroendocrine tumors are rapidly increasing in frequency and are now more common than stomach cancer and pancreas cancer combined. They are complex tumors and can occur anywhere in the gastrointestinal tract and pancreas, and less commonly in the lungs and elsewhere. About 12,000 cases are diagnosed each year in the United States with an estimated 100,000 people living with the disease.

“The Center for Carcinoid and Neuroendocrine Tumors at Mount Sinai is an international destination for patients looking for expertise in this type of cancer, and I am honored to become the director of this multidisciplinary program,” Dr. Wolin said. “My goal is to continue to build upon the groundwork laid by Dr. Warner who devoted his life’s work to investigating these rare tumors. He created a multi-disciplinary approach to treatment, and trained other physicians such as myself. We have tremendous surgeons, gastroenterologists, radiologists, nuclear medicine doctors, cardiologists, and other specialists who all work together to treat these complex cancers. As a medical oncologist specializing in these tumors, I will bring new therapies and coordinate care to help bring the program to the next level.”

Dr. Wolin was most recently director of the Neuroendocrine Tumor Program at Montefiore Einstein Center for Cancer Care. He has pioneered innovative therapies with novel somatostatin analogs, mTOR inhibitors, anti-angiogenic drugs, and peptide receptor radiotherapy.

He was previously director of neuroendocrine tumor programs at the University of Kentucky Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he founded and directed one of the then-largest carcinoid and neuroendocrine tumor programs in the country.

Dr. Wolin earned his medical degree from Yale School of Medicine. He completed both his residency in Internal Medicine and fellowship in Medical Oncology at Stanford University Hospital. He was also a clinical fellow at the National Cancer Institute of the National Institutes of Health.

Dr. Wolin serves as Co-Medical Director for the Carcinoid Cancer Foundation and on the Carcinoid Cancer Research Grants Scientific Review Committee for the American Association for Cancer Research. Dr. Wolin is a reviewer for numerous journals, including Journal of Clinical Oncology, Molecular Cancer Therapeutics, Clinical Cancer Research, and The Lancet Oncology.

