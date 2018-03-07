UT Physicians Opens PM&R Clinic in Southwest Houston

Newswise — UT Physicians has responded to a growing demand for specialty care with the opening of a new physical medicine, rehabilitation, sports medicine and pain management clinic in southwest Houston. The outpatient clinic provides patients with comprehensive, state-of-the-art care for joint pain, spine pain and sports-related injuries.

Staffed with board-certified physicians with specialized training, the 3,000-square-foot clinic is located at 5420 West Loop South, Suite 1100, Bellaire, TX. The clinic is open Tuesday through Thursday. The team sees patients 12 years of age and older.

“We are excited to bring a comprehensive musculoskeletal care program to this part of the city,” said Gerard E. Francisco, M.D., professor and chair of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at McGovern Medical School at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth). “The PM&R Sports and Spine Program provides a comprehensive, end-to-end package, which encompasses thorough evaluation and development of a personalized treatment plan including exercise and rehabilitation. We will treat patients suffering from pain with alternatives to medication, such as image-guided injections of the spine for back pain and joints, those with sports and orthopedic-related injuries, and concussions. What sets us apart from similar clinics is care that includes a rehabilitation and exercise plan.”

Services at the clinic include a thorough physical exam, review of diagnostic testing, ultrasound and fluoroscopy-guided injection services, electromyography, regenerative medicine, return-to-play programs for athletes and exercise recommendations for patients who want to become physically active.

The clinic accepts all major insurance carriers including Medicaid and Medicare. To schedule an appointment, call 713-486-5590.

UT Physicians, one of Houston’s largest physician practices, offers multi-disciplinary medical care at its flagship location in the Texas Medical Center, as well as at community-based health centers throughout Southeast Texas. The team of internationally recognized medical experts includes more than 1,500 clinicians certified in 80 medical specialties and subspecialties.