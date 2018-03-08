Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals Opens Call for 2019 Harrington Scholar-Innovator Award

Newswise — CLEVELAND -- The Harrington Scholar-Innovator Award offers inventive physician-scientists the resources to advance their discoveries into medicines. Up to 12 applicants will be selected to receive:

$100,000 guaranteed; opportunity to qualify for up to $700,000

opportunity to qualify for Drug development and project management support through the Harrington Discovery Institute’s Innovation Support Center

The competition is open to physician-scientists at accredited academic medical centers, research institutions and universities in the United States. Selection criteria include innovation, creativity and potential for impact on human health. Applicants must have a doctorate in medicine and demonstrate exceptional promise. Award recipients will be selected by the Harrington Discovery Institute’s Scientific Advisory Board and announced in December 2018. Award recipients (and their institutions) retain the intellectual property rights for their work.

The deadline to submit a Full Application is May 10, 2018 at 11:59 PM Eastern Daylight Time. A Letter of Intent is not required.

Previous Harrington Scholar-Innovators have shared their experiences and the impact the program has had on their drug discoveries. View videos.

Learn more and apply at www.HarringtonDiscovery.org/Grant.

###

About Harrington Discovery Institute

The Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals in Cleveland, OH – part of The Harrington Project for Discovery & Development – aims to advance medicine and society by enabling our nation’s most inventive scientists to turn their discoveries into medicines that improve human health. The institute was created in 2012 with a $50 million founding gift from the Harrington family and instantiates the commitment they share with University Hospitals to a Vision for a ‘Better World’.

About The Harrington Project for Discovery & Development

The Harrington Project for Discovery & Development (The Harrington Project), founded in late February 2012 by the Harrington Family and University Hospitals of Cleveland, is a $300 million national initiative built to bridge the translational valley of death. It includes the Harrington Discovery Institute and BioMotiv, a for-profit, mission-aligned drug development company that accelerates early discovery into pharma pipelines.

For more information, visit: HarringtonDiscovery.org.

About University Hospitals

Founded in 1866, University Hospitals serves the needs of patients through an integrated network of 18 hospitals, more than 40 outpatient health centers and 200 physician offices in 15 counties throughout northern Ohio. The system’s flagship academic medical center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, located on a 35-acre campus in Cleveland’s University Circle, is affiliated with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. The main campus also includes University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, ranked among the top children’s hospitals in the nation; University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital, Ohio's only hospital for women; and University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center, part of the NCI-designated Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. UH is home to some of the most prestigious clinical and research programs in the nation, including cancer, pediatrics, women's health, orthopedics, radiology, neuroscience, cardiology and cardiovascular surgery, digestive health, transplantation and urology. UH Cleveland Medical Center is perennially among the highest performers in national ranking surveys, including “America’s Best Hospitals” from U.S. News & World Report. UH is also home to Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals – part of The Harrington Project for Discovery & Development. UH is one of the largest employers in Northeast Ohio with 26,000 employees.

UH’s vision is “Advancing the science of health and the art of compassion,” and its mission: “To Heal. To Teach. To Discover.” Follow UH on Facebook @UniversityHospitals and Twitter @UHhospitals. For more information, go to UHhospitals.org.