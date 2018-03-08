Northwestern Launches Faculty Experts Hub and @NUSources on Twitter

Newswise — The Faculty Experts Hub is a digital resource featuring faculty members, highlighting their areas of expertise, descriptions of their research and their contact information. Journalists on deadline and those working on longer-term projects can quickly find experts by keyword, field or name. A curated list of trending topics is also available.

Northwestern has long been a trusted source for media looking for expert opinions on a variety of topics and is committed to making access to expert analysis and commentary easier than ever. The Faculty Experts Hub is now live with an initial set of 75 faculty members. The University will continue to add experts to the site on an ongoing basis.

The University also has launched a new Twitter account, @NUSources, to provide reporters and editors with up-to-the-minute expert quotes, fresh points of view on breaking news topics and links to faculty members who can discuss the issues of the day. The Twitter feed is designed to help journalists navigate today’s rapidly changing news cycle and provide easy access to the resources that media members need most to cover the world.

