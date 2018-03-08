NEPIN Launches Interactive Website

Newswise — The National Education Progression in Nursing Collaborative (NEPIN) has launched a new, comprehensive website to assist in accelerating educational advancement for nurses across the United States. This is a major step toward the organization’s mission of fostering collaboration to ensure that nurses have access to higher levels of education and achievement.

“Collaboration is the key to long-term success in academic progression. Having been involved in the work with the New Mexico Nursing Education Consortium, one of nine APIN projects, this website exemplifies the benefits of such collaboration to increase the number of BSN-prepared nurses in the workforce. As we near 2020, the NEPIN collaborative will continue the work of the APIN effort to facilitate educational progression of the nursing workforce” states Jean Giddens, PhD, RN, FAAN Dean and Professor at Virginia Commonwealth University School of Nursing.

Tina Lear, National Program Director for NEPIN, added “We are excited for the website to be live. We are continuously working to keep it up to date and to add relevant resources and data to ensure that we are promoting best practices for advancement and achievement across the United States. I hope that visitors to the site will find it interactive and easy to navigate. There are many opportunities for interested individuals and organizations to get involved within our alliances. Each of these is detailed on the website and is an integral part of NEPIN’s success.”

In addition to the website serving as a national resource, NEPIN is continuing to work toward effective collection and dissemination of data, expansion of alliances, and promotion of successful methods. “For over 5 years, the APIN program sought to bring educators and employers together to create practical solutions for academic progression and a stronger nursing workforce,” says Pam Thompson, MS, RN, CENP, FAAN, who served as National Program Director for RWJF’s Academic Progression in Nursing (APIN). “Not only will the NEPIN website serve as a great resource to carry this legacy forward, it will also serve as a central convener bringing together the best minds in practice and academia. We must continue to nurture this dialogue and foster the meaningful collaboration necessary to solve this dynamic workforce issue. Together we can propel all nurses to the higher levels of academic and professional achievement our families and communities deserve,” adds Thompson, who also serves as CEO Emeritus of the American Organization of Nurse Executives.

The Organization for Associate Degree Nursing Foundation serves as the fiduciary and convener for the collaborative. Leadership of the initiative includes representatives from the National Forum of State Nursing Workforce Centers, Organization for Associate Degree Nursing, and Western Governors University. For more information and how to be involved, contact Tina Lear at tina.lear@nepincollaborative.org. Follow NEPIN on Facebook @nepincollaborative.