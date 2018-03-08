UWM Professor Discusses 2018 Russian Elections, New Developments in US-Russia Relations, Politics of Authoritarian Regimes
Article ID: 690830
Released: 8-Mar-2018 4:30 PM EST
Source Newsroom: University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
Ora John Reuter is an assistant professor of political science at UWM whose research focuses on authoritarian regimes and post-Soviet politics. He is an expert on Russia and its contemporary politics. Dr. Reuter is available to discuss the 2018 Russian presidential election, recent developments in US-Russia relations and political developments in authoritarian regimes. He also is senior researcher at the International Center for the Study of Institutions and Development Higher School of Economics - Moscow
In spring 2017, Cambridge University Press published his book, “The Origins of Dominant Parties: Building Authoritarian Institutions in Post-Soviet Russia.” Reuter holds a bachelor’s degree from Sewanee: The University of the South and graduate degrees in political science from Emory University. He was a Fulbright Research Scholar Fellow in Kyiv, Ukraine and lived there for a portion of the Orange Revolution in 2004. He speaks Russian and some Ukrainian.
His resume, several book chapters and journal articles can be found online.