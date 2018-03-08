Trump Move to Impose Tariffs First Shot in a Trade War

Raj Bhala, an international trade law expert at the University of Kansas, has studied tariffs and international trade deals for decades and has written dozens of books and journal articles, including “TPP Objectively: Law, Economics and National Security of History’s Largest, Longest Free Trade Agreement,” the textbook “Modern GATT Law,” “International Trade Law” and “Understanding Islamic Law (Shari’a).” He has worked in more than 25 countries and practiced international banking law at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York before entering academia.