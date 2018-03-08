Tulane Economist Available to Speak on Tariffs

Douglas R. Nelson is a professor in the Murphy Institute of Political Economy and the Department of Economics at Tulane University. He is an expert on the political economy of trade policy and the link between globalization and the national labor market, and trade and trade policy under increasing returns of scale. He can comment on how President Trump's steep new tariffs on imported steel and aluminum could affect the global economy.

Email address: dnelson@tulane.edu

Phone number: (504) 865-5317

