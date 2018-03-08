 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

Articles on Mitochondrial Toxicity, Metabolic Syndrome, AOPs, and More Featured in March 2018 Toxicological Sciences

Article ID: 690840

Released: 8-Mar-2018 5:30 PM EST

Source Newsroom: Society of Toxicology

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CITATIONS

Toxicological Sciences, March 2018, Volume 162, Issue 1

CHANNELS
Artificial Intelligence, Pharmaceuticals, Technology, Local - Virginia, Local - DC Metro, All Journal News
KEYWORDS
  • Society Of Toxicology, Toxicology, toxicologist, toxicological sciences, Mitochondria,
  • Metabolic Syndrome, Organophosphorus Compounds, adverse outcome pathway
  • + Show More

    • Newswise — Reston, Va.; March 8, 2018 — Continuing the year-long celebration of the 20th anniversary of Toxicological Sciences, the March 2018 issue features two new historical perspectives and two contemporary reviews offering perspectives on issues of importance to toxicology’s history and future:

    In addition, Toxicological Sciences Volume 162, Issue 1 features the following highlighted papers:

    Toxicological Sciences is the official journal of the Society of Toxicology (SOT), a professional and scholarly organization of more than 8,000 scientists from academic institutions, government, and industry representing the great variety of individuals who practice toxicology in the US and abroad. Visit SOT online at www.toxicology.org.

    SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!