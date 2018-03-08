Students Innovate DIY Pap Smear Test, App

Newswise — Two industrial design students are hoping to take the daunt and anxiety out of the potentially life-saving pap smear test for women.

Lauren Emmerson and Anastasia Miller of Arizona State University are getting recognition for their new do-it-yourself home test that’s offering women more convenience and control over their health.

Emmerson and Miller recently earned first place for their Domi Care kit at the International Housewares Association Student Design Competition and are now looking forward to helping other women get the care they need. Citing challenges with scheduling appointments, insurance coverage and the discomfort of pap smear tests in general, Miller says a lot of people just opt not to do it. She says she and Emmerson saw an opportunity to address some of those challenges with their innovation Domi Care and its associated app, which allows women to interact with their doctors for test results.

Pap smears test for cell irregularities that can lead to cervical cancer in women. The American Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommend that women undergo a pap smear every three years starting at age 21.

In creating Domi Care’s tampon-like design, Emmerson and Miller researched different body types and needs to help reduce stress and instances of user-error. The two received $2,500 for their design and all-expense paid trip to the International Home and Housewares Show in Chicago to present their product to 60,000 visitors from more than 125 countries.

Lauren Emmerson and Anastasia Miller are available to discuss their innovative Domi Care pap smear kit.