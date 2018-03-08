UTSW Teams with Allen Americans for Americans Fight Cancer Weekend

Newswise — ALLAS – March 8, 2018 – The Allen Americans are proud to partner with the only National Cancer Institute designated Comprehensive Cancer Center in North Texas, UT Southwestern Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center for Americans Fight Cancer WeekendApril 6th and 7th, 2018.

“Cancer has personally affected a number of members of the Americans family and we wanted to fight back this year. After research into options for cancer treatment in North Texas, we saw UT Southwestern leading the fight with innovative treatments, cutting-edge research and promising breakthroughs setting the course for better cancer treatments in the future,” said Allen Americans Director of Game Operations Tom Manning.

UT Southwestern Simmons Cancer Center and the Allen Americans have agreed to a multi-season partnership making the upcoming UT Southwestern Simmons Cancer Center Americans Fight Cancer Weekend the inaugural weekend in a planned series of events designed to raise awareness and funds.

“We’re excited, not only to show what makes UT Southwestern Simmons Cancer Center the best place to battle cancer, but also to raise funds for continued research to develop better treatments and cures,” said Team President Matt Canavan.

As part of the weekend, the Americans will wear special purple jerseys featuring the names of those in the Americans family who have been affected by cancer. To nominate someone for inclusion in the jersey, please go to www.allenamericans.com/cancerjersey by March 12th for consideration. The jerseys will be auctioned and funds donated to UT Southwestern Simmons Cancer Center to fund future research.

“Simmons Cancer Center is very proud to be able to partner with The Allen Americans to raise awareness among citizens from many walks of life who are affected by cancer or at risk of having cancer, as well as to support research that can lead to breakthroughs in cancer treatment,” said Dr. Carlos L. Arteaga, Associate Dean of Oncology Programs and Director of UT Southwestern’s Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Tickets for UT Southwestern Simmons Cancer Center Americans Fight Cancer Weekend, April 6th and 7th can be purchased through the name nomination link, or at ticketmaster.com. You can reach out to the Allen Americans directly at 972-912-1000 with any questions.

About UT Southwestern Medical Center

UT Southwestern, one of the premier academic medical centers in the nation, integrates pioneering biomedical research with exceptional clinical care and education. The institution’s faculty has received six Nobel Prizes, and includes 22 members of the National Academy of Sciences, 17 members of the National Academy of Medicine, and 14 Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigators. The faculty of more than 2,700 is responsible for groundbreaking medical advances and is committed to translating science-driven research quickly to new clinical treatments. UT Southwestern physicians provide care in about 80 specialties to more than 100,000 hospitalized patients, 600,000 emergency room cases, and oversee approximately 2.2 million outpatient visits a year.