Babson College Co-Hosts Ashoka U Exchange 2018

Newswise — Babson College has partnered with Ashoka U to co-host the 2018 Ashoka U Exchange on April 5-7, 2018 in Boston, MA. As one of the original Changemaker Campuses, Babson continues its commitment to social innovation by bringing the Ashoka U Exchange to the only city in the world that has three Ashoka U campuses.

“In order to foster a society where everyone can be a 21st century leader, colleges and universities must equip students with the skills and passion to be changemakers,” says Marina Kim, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Ashoka U. “We’re excited to convene Ashoka U's community of higher education innovators in Boston, which is a hotbed of social impact and educational best practices. We couldn't be more delighted to partner with Babson College, a global leader in changemaker education.”

The Exchange is one of the largest international gatherings for college and university professionals to learn and share leading practices for embedding social innovation in higher education.

Throughout the gathering, participants come together to share how they equip aspiring changemakers – through their classrooms, co-curricular programs, departments, institutions, communities and beyond – to catalyze long-term, meaningful change and social impact. Participants will also have the opportunity to visit several of the city’s leading social impact institutions. They will meet with and learn directly from some of Boston’s top social innovators and change leaders, including Robert Lewis Jr. of The Base, Susan Rodgerson of Artists for Humanity, Jon Feinman of Innercity Weightlifting, and Doug Rauch of The Daily Table. They will also have a chance to participate in an extended working session with The Bridgespan Group.

“We are very proud to be the co-host for the 2018 Ashoka U Exchange,” says Cheryl Kiser, Executive Director of TheLewis Institute for Social Innovation at Babson College. “Here at Babson, social innovation and being an active Changemaker Campus is in our DNA. Through Entrepreneurial Thought & Action®, we activate our community to use the power of business and entrepreneurship to challenge the status quo and create economic and social value everywhere.”

Register for the 2018 Ashoka U Exchange »

About Ashoka U

Ashoka U catalyzes social innovation in higher education through a global network of entrepreneurial students, faculty and community leaders.

Ashoka U is an initiative of Ashoka, the world’s largest network of social entrepreneurs. Building on Ashoka’s vision for a world where Everyone is a Changemaker, Ashoka U takes an institutional change approach to impact the education of millions of students. We collaborate with colleges and universities to break down barriers to institutional change and foster a campus-wide culture of social innovation.

About The Lewis Institute

The Lewis Institute illuminates pathways for students, faculty, staff, foundations, and corporate partners seeking social innovation solutions. By drawing upon Babson's core methodology of Entrepreneurial Thought & Action®, we activate unexpected and fruitful collaborations and integrative designs for action. The result is business prosperity and societal improvement. We extend our impact through the Babson Social Innovation Lab, an action tank powered by Toyota that incubates people and ideas in the world of social innovation.

About Babson College

Babson College is the educator, convener, and thought leader for Entrepreneurship of All Kinds®. The top-ranked college for entrepreneurship education, Babson is a dynamic living and learning laboratory where students, faculty, and staff work together to address the real-world problems of business and society. We prepare the entrepreneurial leaders our world needs most: those with strong functional knowledge and the skills and vision to navigate change, accommodate ambiguity, surmount complexity, and motivate teams in a common purpose to make a difference in the world, and have an impact on organizations of all sizes and types. As we have for nearly a half-century, Babson continues to advance Entrepreneurial Thought & Action® as the most positive force on the planet for generating sustainable economic and social value.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY