Missouri S&T Expert Available to Discuss Impact of Steel and Aluminum Tariffs on the U.S. Manufacturing Industry

Newswise — Dr. Ronald J. O'Malley, a steel and manufacturing expert at Missouri University of Science and Technology, is available to discuss the impacts of newly imposed global tariffs on imported steel and aluminum on the U.S. manufacturing industry.

O’Malley, director of the Kent D. Peaslee Steel Manufacturing Research Center, joined Missouri S&T with 30 years’ experience in aluminum and steel manufacturing. His research interests include advanced steelmaking and clean steel manufacture, continuous casting, solidification, high temperature physical chemistry, thin slab and strip casting, steelmaking fluxes and slags, steel refractory interactions, metal deformation processing and new product development.

O’Malley holds the Iverson Chair for Steelmaking Technologies at Missouri S&T. He is a member of the executive board of directors of the Association for Iron and Steel Technology, currently serves as first vice president and is an AIST distinguished member and fellow.

To arrange for an interview with Dr. O’Malley, contact Alan Scher Zagier (zagiera@mst.edu) at 573-356-7917.