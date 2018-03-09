Indiana University Expert Available to Comment on Impact of Tariffs on Manufacturing States

Keith B. Belton, director of the Manufacturing Policy Initiative at the Indiana University School of Public and Environmental Affairs, is available to comment on the effects of President Donald Trump's tariff plan.

Belton has two decades of Washington, D.C.-based experience in public policy analysis and advocacy, where he has served in the public, private, and nonprofit sectors. His particular areas of expertise include environment, health, and safety policy; regulatory reform; cost-benefit analysis; and the chemical manufacturing industry.

Belton holds a B.S. in chemistry from the University of Maryland and an M.S. in environmental science and a Ph.D. in public policy from George Washington University. He is a member of several professional associations, including the American Economic Association and the Society for Benefit-Cost Analysis.