Bayshore Medical Center Regains Standard Operations

Newswise — March 9, 2018 ― Holmdel, NJ ― Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center has resumed normal operations, accepting all emergency patients into the Emergency Department and continuing regularly scheduled procedures in the wake of needed repairs after a small fire and water damage forced the temporary closure of a limited number of inpatient care areas on February 25. As a result, the hospital also elected to transport patients to nearby Hackensack Meridian Health hospitals and to divert ambulances.

“We want to reassure the community that we are completely operational and accepting all patients with any type of illness or ailment, and that our Emergency Department is fully functional, delivering the timely, high-quality care local residents expect of us,’’ Timothy J. Hogan, president, said. “We are no longer on divert.”

All local emergency medicine technician (EMT) services are again transporting patients to the medical center, which has received multiple awards for outstanding emergency care including the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline Gold Achievement Award for rapid and high quality heart attack treatment. The honor is awarded to hospitals with exceptional treatment to re-establish blood flow as quickly as possible to preserve life.

Bayshore Medical Center continues to boast one of the fastest door-to-balloon times in the state, which measures the time between a patient’s arrival in the Emergency Department to coronary intervention. Furthermore, the medical center is a designated Primary Stroke Center capable of treating patients experiencing a stroke.

Bayshore is also considered one of the safest hospitals in New Jersey. The medical center recently received an “A’’ from The Leapfrog Group, a nationally renowned safety advocacy group that publishes a widely circulated hospital report card.

“We want the community to know we are here, delivering the same high-quality, patient-centric care 24 hours a day – just as we have done for nearly half a century,’’ Hogan said.

About Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center

Bayshore Medical Center is a 211-bed not-for-profit community hospital located in Holmdel, New Jersey, providing health care programs and services in all major medical disciplines, including: emergency medicine, cardiac catheterization, surgical services, wound care, sleep services, diagnostic imaging, women's services with digital mammography, as well as a designated primary stroke center. Its’ Center for Bariatrics is one of the most comprehensive in the region offering free informational sessions, pre-surgical education and evaluation, personal guidance through the surgical process, nutritional support, exercise components and support groups. For more information, visit www.bayshorehospital.org.

About Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 16 hospitals, including three academic medical centers, two children's hospitals and nine community hospitals, two rehabilitation hospitals, physician practices, more than 160 ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, and urgent care facilities. Hackensack Meridian Health has 33,000 team members, more than 6,500 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The Network's notable distinctions include having one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America's 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more consecutive years, four hospitals ranked among the top 10 in New Jersey, including Hackensack University Medical Center, the No. 1 hospital, Jersey Shore University Medical Center at No. 4 and Ocean and Riverview Medical Centers tied at No. 8., as ranked by U.S. News and World Report. Other honors include consistently achieving Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, recipient of the John M. Eisenberg Award for Patient Safety and Quality from The Joint Commission and the National Quality Forum, a six-time recipient of Fortune's "100 Best Companies to Work For," one of the "20 Best Workplaces in Health Care" in the nation, and the number one "Best Place to Work for Women." Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.

For additional information, please visit www.HackensackMeridianHealth.org.

