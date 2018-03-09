FREE, Online Information Session about New Post-Master’s Doctor of Nursing Practice Program

Register now for a FREE webinar about the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing ‘s (Penn Nursing) new degree program, the Post-Master’s Doctor of Nursing Practice (PM-DNP). It is designed for practice and service leaders who want to make a significant impact in practice innovation. The webinar is scheduled for Thursday, March 22, 2018 from noon until 1 PM.

The Program

Penn Nursing has been a leader in the science and practice of nursing since 1886, and continues to be at the forefront of advancing science, delivering solutions, and shaping health policy and practice to engender a healthier future.

“Practicing nurses must be prepared to lead in an ever-changing healthcare environment,” said Penn Nursing Dean Antonia Villarruel. “Our PM-DNP program offers nurses the ivy league educational opportunities to translate and apply research to the decision-making process, and the leadership skills to implement viable innovations to change practice and improve health and healthcare delivery.”

The Curriculum

The PM-DNP curriculum is designed to prepare professionals to become leaders in practice innovation by providing education in the translation of evidenced-based practice, project management, and leadership development.

“In addition to our world-renowned faculty and state-of-the-art facilities, another advantage of completing a PM-DNP at Penn Nursing is our cross-discipline approach to innovative nursing practice,” said Julie Sochalski, PhD, RN, FAAN, Associate Dean for Academic Programs. “Our course faculty and project mentors are drawn from our world-class academic health center and The Wharton School. “

The PM-DNP requires 10 course units which can be completed in two years. Click here for more information about admissions requirements.

