 
< Previous Article Return to Article List

Doctor Who Treated Syria’s Wounded Available to Speak on Ghouta Violence

Article ID: 690897

Released: 9-Mar-2018 3:30 PM EST

Source Newsroom: Northwestern University

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Trauma, Guns and Violence, U.S. Politics, Middle East News, Local - Illinois, Local - Chicago Metro

EVANSTON, Ill. --- Dr. Samer Attar, a Northwestern University assistant professor of orthopaedic surgery, gets about 100 messages a day from Ghouta, Syria, where shelling, air strikes and violence have reportedly killed more than 1,000 people in two weeks, most of them civilians.

Attar volunteers with the Syrian American Medical Society, and he’s traveled to Aleppo, Syria, several times to bring medical care to gravely injured people in makeshift hospitals. Now, back in Chicago, he’s linked in a WhatsApp group to doctors who are trying to save lives in Ghouta.

Attar, of Northwestern's Feinberg School of Medicine, is available to talk about his experiences in Syria and offer his insight on the dire situation in Ghouta. He can be reached at sattar@nm.org.

More news at Northwestern Now
Find experts on our Faculty Experts Hub
Follow @NUSources for expert perspectives

COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

Comment/Share

Share

Leave a comment...





Chat now!