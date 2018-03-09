Combat the effects of Daylight Saving Time

Erik Herzog is a professor of biology at Washington University in St. Louis. His lab specializes in circadian rhythms, asking questions such as "Which cells generate these rhythms? How do they synchronize to one another? What are the consequences when their rhythms are disrupted?"

One circadian disrupter that he is well-versed in is Daylight Saving Time.

“All we are doing is changing this thing on the wall and then asking your body to adjust," he says of the constant back and forth between DST and Standard Time.

If we are not going to do away with DST, at least we can mitigate its effects. Herzog can speak to ways that we can do this, lowering the risk that we suffer from the health and performance risks associated with a biological clock confused by the time change.

Herzog will be available this weekend to discuss DST. He can be reached at 314.537.0578.