With National Walkout Planned, U of R Professors Answers Why We Encourage Students to Be Civically Engaged

Dr. Mikela Bjork is an assistant professor in the School of Education at the University of Redlands, focused on educating future teachers for K-12 special education.

In the days before the National School Walkout, Dr. Bjork says we teach our students to exercise their rights and be civically engaged. "By encouraging our students to think and act beyond a place of fear is a radical gesture because it asks our students—and their students—to take a risk that can't be graded or quantified, but will certainly have a more lasting impression on their lives and the lives of so many others, should they choose to take action."

Dr. Bjork earned her Ph.D., urban education, and M.A., philosophy at CUNY Graduate Center, an

M.Ed, adolescent special education at Long Island University and a B.A., anthropology at Smith College.