Bayshore Medical Center Now Offers Minimally Invasive Repairs of Complex Aortic Aneurysms

Newswise — Holmdel, NJ – March 12, 2018 – Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center is proud to announce that it has expanded services to offer treatment with the minimally invasive iliac branched endoprosthesis (IBE), an endograft that treats patients with aortic and iliac aneurysms in a minimally invasive way. The IBE is the first aortic branch device that is FDA approved for use in the United States and is the only device designated for the endovascular treatment of common iliac artery aneurysms or aorto-iliac aneurysms.

“Every year, more than 15,000 people in the United States die from ruptured aneurysms, which are the weakening or ballooning of an arterial wall,” says Habib Khan, M.D., RPVI, a vascular surgeon at Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, NJ and Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, NJ. “This new device helps to treat aortic aneurysms with common iliac artery involvement.”

During the procedure, vascular surgeons place IVs through the groin by making two small incisions, or in some cases, no incision at all. The endograft is then advanced through those IVs and is reconstructed inside the blood vessels, better allowing branch arteries to stay open, which helps to preserve pelvic blood flow.

“Prior to this device, surgeons would intentionally block one of the iliac arteries and rely solely on blood flow from the opposite side,” says Dr. Khan. “This technique often caused side effects, including pain when walking, sexual dysfunction, and reduced blood flow to the colon. The IBE preserves blood flow to the internal iliac artery, which supplies blood to the pelvic organs, gluteal region, and the legs, eliminating complications, and providing a better quality of life for patients.”

The majority of patients who undergo this endovascular procedure are able to return home the next day, however not all patients with an aneurysm are candidates. Patients should seek the expertise of a vascular surgeon who will determine if the procedure is appropriate. As with any other aortic endografts, this device also requires regular surveillance post-procedure.

“The availability of this device has allowed us to perform this life-saving procedure through minimally invasive means, while maintaining the quality of life that our patients deserve,” Dr. Khan says. “This procedure is most commonly performed at larger hospitals, and I am thrilled to be able to offer it to patients within the Bayshore region.”

For more information about IBE or other vascular services offered at Bayshore Medical Center, please call 732-888-5276.

