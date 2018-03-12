Contacts: Lucia Lee

MOUNT SINAI AND HUDSON YARDS ANNOUNCE ONE-OF-A-KIND HEALTH CARE SERVICE PORTFOLIO AT HUDSON YARDS

55 Hudson Yards to House a Comprehensive Health Care Center Catering to all Hudson Yards Residents, Employees and their Families

Newswise — NEW YORK, NY – March 12, 2018 – Hudson Yards today announced a partnership with Mount Sinai Health System, and the creation of a 18,000 square foot state-of-the-art health center on the second floor of 55 Hudson Yards that will provide comprehensive, convenient and exclusive care to all Hudson Yards employees, residents and their families. Scheduled to begin operations in early 2019, the center will provide a complete health care experience delivered by a world-class team of medical experts led by distinguished internist Tina Sindwani, MD.

“Providing excellent, convenient health care services has always been a priority in the planning of Hudson Yards,” said Related Hudson Yards President L. Jay Cross. “Great neighborhoods have great healthcare providers, and by working with Mount Sinai Health System, the residential and corporate residents at Hudson Yards will have access to a seamless, integrated healthcare system that is focused on catering to their needs and schedules. Both Mount Sinai and Related share a customer-first focus and we are thrilled to create a new paradigm in healthcare here at Hudson Yards.”

“We are thrilled to be the healthcare provider of choice at Hudson Yards,” said Kenneth L. Davis, President and CEO of Mount Sinai Health System. “Core to our mission is providing innovative services and improving access for diverse populations where they live and work. This bold new development is one of the largest in the country, and this collaboration responds to the needs of a savvy consumer seeking an efficient, high-value healthcare experience.”

The collaboration with Mount Sinai brings streamlined access to world-class experts and services to the west side of Manhattan. The Center will offer extended and weekend hours, allowing employers, employees, and residents to choose from a portfolio of services including follow-up care coordination, prescription delivery services to Hudson Yards offices and homes, physical and alternative therapies, home and office visits from an on-call medical team, and dedicated customer service staff.

The addition of Mount Sinai and the Hudson Yards Health Center to Manhattan’s West Side community was a crucial component for developers in curating the 24/7 mixed-use neighborhood. The health care service portfolio created by Mount Sinai will be a great complement to the Hudson Yards community and the new parks, restaurants, shops and educational facilities it is bringing to New York City.

The heath center has been designed from end-to-end with the Hudson Yards community’s healthcare needs and lifestyle in mind. Onsite, Mount Sinai will leverage the expertise and cutting edge medicine it’s known for to provide patients with the highest quality clinical care. When offsite care is needed, Mount Sinai’s health care navigators will ensure a continuous experience across any of Mount Sinai’s locations. All of this will be delivered with an elevated customer service experience that complements the unparalleled offerings at Hudson Yards.

“The Mount Sinai Hudson Yards practice will provide high quality medical services that Mount Sinai is known for, with enhanced access to both primary and specialty care. In addition, we will offer a holistic approach to help patients manage stress, address chronic pain and behavioral health issues, and make lifestyle changes in order to prevent or treat diseases,” said Dr. Sindwani, medical director of the new center. “This practice will provide a complete array of services for Hudson Yards employees and residents. New Yorkers expect convenience and efficiency, as well as the security of knowing that their health care provider is accessible at all times.”

For more information about Hudson Yards please visit www.HudsonYardsNewYork.com.

###

ABOUT HUDSON YARDS:

Hudson Yards is an entirely new neighborhood on Manhattan’s West Side, the largest private development in the United States and comprises more than 18 million square feet of mixed-use development. Commercial tenants include: BlackRock; Boies, Schiller Flexner; L’Oréal USA; MarketAxess; Point 72; Tapestry (Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman), Time Warner (CNN, HBO, Warner Bros.); and The Boston Consulting Group, among others. The site itself will include over 100 shops and restaurants, including New York City’s first Neiman Marcus and signature restaurants by Chefs Thomas Keller, José Andrés, Costas Spiliadis and D&D London; approximately 4,000 residences; 14-acres of public open space; a new 750-seat public school and an Equinox® branded luxury hotel with more than 200 rooms – all offering unparalleled amenities for residents, employees and guests. For more information about Hudson Yards, please visit HudsonYardsNewYork.com.

ABOUT MOUNT SINAI:

The Mount Sinai Health System is New York City’s largest integrated delivery system encompassing seven hospital campuses, a leading medical school, and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the greater New York region. Mount Sinai’s vision is to produce the safest care, the highest quality, the highest satisfaction, the best access and the best value of any health system in the nation. The System includes approximately 7,100 primary and specialty care physicians; 10 joint-venture ambulatory surgery centers; more than 140 ambulatory practices throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida; and 31 affiliated community health centers. Physicians are affiliated with the renowned Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, which is ranked among the highest in the nation in National Institutes of Health funding per investigator. The Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked No. 18 on U.S. News & World Report’s “Honor Roll” of top U.S. hospitals; it is one of the nation’s top 20 hospitals in Cardiology/Heart Surgery, Diabetes/Endocrinology, Gastroenterology/GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Nephrology, and Neurology/Neurosurgery, and in the top 50 in four other specialties in the 2017-2018 “Best Hospitals” issue. Mount Sinai’s Kravis Children’s Hospital also is ranked in six out of ten pediatric specialties by U.S. News & World Report. The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai is ranked 12th nationally for Ophthalmology and 50th for Ear, Nose, and Throat, while Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai St. Luke’s and Mount Sinai West are ranked regionally. For more information, visit http://www.mountsinai.org/, or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.