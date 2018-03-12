DHS S&T Announces Release of New Cybersecurity Research Portfolio and Technology Guides

For Immediate Release

Newswise — WASHINGTON—The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) has released two new guides that will boost opportunities to transition its mature cybersecurity solutions and spur community discussion about its research and development (R&D) priorities.

The two publications are the 2018 Cyber Security Division Portfolio Guide and the 2018 Cyber Security Division Technology Guide. These informational guides outline the scope of the S&T’s broad cybersecurity research portfolio and provide insight into numerous R&D efforts that are at or nearing the transition phase, respectively. Each is available for free download from the S&T website.

“We believe these guides will be catalysts for new opportunities with stakeholders in the public and private sector cybersecurity community to pilot or transition to the marketplace these groundbreaking, mature solutions,” said S&T Cyber Security Division Director Douglas Maughan. “We also believe each guide will prompt interest within the research community to discuss emerging cybersecurity capability gaps with us. This input will help S&T focus its R&D portfolio on real-world cybersecurity gaps and tailor future research efforts to ensure more successful transitions in the future.”

The Portfolio Guide presents in-depth summaries of S&T’s various cybersecurity R&D program areas—from Cyber for Critical Infrastructure to Cyber Physical System Security. In all, the guide delivers 15 insightful overviews—including one about the DHS Silicon Valley Innovation Program—encompassing the totality of S&T’s broad cybersecurity research portfolio.

Building on its counterpart, the Technology Guide focuses on individual S&T research efforts to provide stakeholders an insider’s look at more than 70 mature, S&T-funded R&D technologies and solutions plus Transition to Practice technologies that are ready for adoption and marketplace transition. The technologies presented are from research project areas such as Software Assurance, Mobile Security, Identity Management, Distributed Denial of Service Defense, Data Privacy, Cyber Competitions, Cyber Forensics and more.

Each research effort summarized in the technology guide is the culmination of extensive work to identify and develop cybersecurity technologies for Homeland Security Enterprise uses. All of these technologies and solutions—developed by S&T’s industry, academia and national lab partners—underwent a thorough vetting process to ensure the proposed research addresses a pressing cybersecurity gap and possesses a high level of potential for success. The number and breath of R&D projects included in the guide speaks to the importance S&T places on transitioning its developed technologies to end-users.

S&T’s cybersecurity mission is to enhance the security and resilience of the nation’s critical information infrastructure and the internet by developing and delivering new technologies, tools, solutions and techniques to defend against cyberattacks. S&T’s cybersecurity R&D program conducts and supports technology transitions and leads and coordinates R&D among the cybersecurity community, which includes DHS components, government agencies, the private sector and international partners. For more information about S&T’s cybersecurity initiatives, visit https://www.dhs.gov/cyber-research.

