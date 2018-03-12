ENDO 2018 News Conferences to Feature Breakthroughs in Diabetes, Obesity, Diet, Reproductive Health and Endocrine-Disrupting Chemical Exposure

Newswise — WASHINGTON—Researchers will explore efforts to develop a male birth control pill, the link between e-cigarettes and fat accumulation, and other emerging science during news conferences at ENDO 2018, the Endocrine Society’s 100th Annual Meeting & Expo. The meeting will take place March 17-20 in Chicago, Ill.



The news conferences will be webcast at endowebcasting.com.



News Conference Schedule:





Saturday, March 17



Endocrine-disrupting Chemicals (10 a.m. CDT): Researchers will delve into bisphenol A’s impact on the developing brain during pregnancy, declining sperm counts linked to exposure to a plastic additive, and how essential oil use may be linked to abnormal breast growth in young boys.





Sunday, March 18



Reproductive Health (9 a.m. CDT): Studies will highlight a stem cell therapy to treat premature menopause, the link between sperm count and overall health, and efforts to create a male birth control pill.



Diet (10 a.m. CDT): Researchers will explain how eating a high-energy breakfast may promote weight loss, low-calorie sweeteners can raise the risk of developing diabetes, the Mediterranean diet benefits older women’s bone health, and e-cigarettes lead to an accumulation of fat in the liver.





Monday, March 19



Obesity (9 a.m. CDT): This session will examine why children who have obesity and struggle with impulse control may respond well to weight loss treatment and why bariatric surgery can reverse diabetes.



Diabetes (10 a.m. CDT): This press conference will explore efforts to reverse diabetes with implanted beta cells, the development of a wearable patch to detect dangerous episodes of low blood sugar called hypoglycemia, and the effectiveness of a hybrid closed-loop system for managing type 1 diabetes in children.





