UCI's Center for Digital Transformation Hosts Signature Conference

Irvine, CA - (March 07, 2018) - The fourth annual, "Road to Reinvention: Leadership in the Digital Age," conference, hosted by the Center for Digital Transformation (CDT) at UCI's Paul Merage School of Business, will be held Thursday, March 22, 2017, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., at the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Center, 100 Academy in Irvine, California.



Designed for senior executives and board members, the 2018 Road to Reinvention conference will explore critical issues with topics including: disrupting industries with code, driving game-changing innovation, what’s next in digital technologies, and getting your workforce ready for the future.

“2018 brings business new challenges. While software, especially AI, continues to transform industries, many jobs are being automated. Platform companies are dominating raising concerns about industry competitiveness. And our reliance on the digital infrastructure has raised cybersecurity risks. Through a series of thoughtful conversations with experienced leaders, our program will focus on helping attendees understand how to navigate the road ahead,” said Vijay Gurbaxani, founding director of the CDT and Taco Bell Professor of Business and Computer Science at the Merage School.

On the agenda are featured keynote presentations, one-on-one interviews, and panel discussions with experienced executives including:

The 2018 Road to Reinvention conference is made possible by generous sponsors including our benefactor, The Beall Family Foundation; Gold Sponsors – CGI, Salesforce, UPS, TRACE3, Hitachi Consulting, HCL, Technosssus, IBM, and Xelleration; and, Silver Sponsors – Accenture, Liferay, Magenic, ServiceNow, and CONNEQT.

Seating is limited. To register, visit: centerfordigitaltransformation.org. Registration is $595 per person, or $450 per person if you register together with a colleague. Cost includes the day-long program, breakfast, lunch, refreshment breaks and a closing reception.

About the Center for Digital Transformation

The Center for Digital Transformation works to advance the competitiveness and productivity of businesses in the digital economy. Guided by a distinguished and talented external advisory board, the center provides executives with a better understanding of the dynamics of the digital revolution and what these forces mean for their industries and organizations.

About The Paul Merage School of Business

The Paul Merage School of Business at UC Irvine offers four dynamic MBA programs – plus PhD, specialty masters and undergraduate business degrees – that prepare business leaders for our digitally driven world. Through our programs, students acquire the exceptional ability to grow their organizations through strategic innovation, analytical decision-making, digital information technology and collaborative execution. While the Merage School is relatively young, it has quickly grown to rank consistently among the top five percent of all business programs worldwide through exceptional student recruitment, world-class faculty, a strong alumni network and close relationships with both individual business executives and global corporations. Additional information is available at merage.uci.edu.

