Dr. Kevin Smith appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of University Health Network.

Newswise — Toronto -- March 12, 2018 – Mr. Brian Porter, Chair of the Board of Trustees of University Health Network (UHN) today announced that Kevin Smith, DPhil. is UHN’s incoming President & CEO. Dr. Smith is currently President and Chief Executive Officer of St. Joseph’s Health System in Hamilton and Chief Executive Officer of Niagara Health System. He joins UHN on May 22, 2018.

“Everyone on UHN’s Board of Trustees is delighted that Dr. Smith will be joining UHN as its next President and CEO,” said Mr. Porter. “He has a long and distinguished career in Ontario’s healthcare system and currently is responsible for an academic health organization which spans the continuum of care. Given the breadth of services at UHN and our ambitions to work more closely with partners in the community, I am very pleased that he has agreed to take the helm at UHN.”

Dr. Smith is well known for his contribution to the healthcare system both provincially and nationally. He is currently Chair of the Board of Canada Foundation for Innovation, Chair of the Council of Academic Hospitals of Ontario, a Member of the Premier’s Health Results Table and advisor to the Office of the Chief Health Innovation Strategist and a Special Advisor to the Minister of Health and Long-Term Care.

In the past he has served as Chair of the Ontario Hospital Association, Chair of the Board of Home Capital and has been a member of the boards of The Change Foundation, the United Way of Burlington and the Association of Canadian Academic Health Organizations.

Dr. Smith is a lifelong learner with an impressive academic background. He is a Professor in the Department of Medicine, Michael G. DeGroote School of Medicine at McMaster University and holds a Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Sussex in England. He had taken a number of leadership courses including, at Harvard University, Wharton School of Business – CEO Leadership Program, and the Rotman School of Business’ Director’s Education Program.

“I am very honoured to be asked to lead UHN,” said Dr. Smith. “It is an internationally recognized hospital with outstanding achievements in care, research and education both here in Canada and around the world. I am grateful for the opportunity to build on UHN’s incredible success and look forward to the exciting work that lies ahead.”

About University Health Network

University Health Network includes Toronto General Hospital, Toronto Western Hospital, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Toronto Rehabilitation Institute and the Michener Institute of Education at UHN. The scope and breadth of care, research and education at UHN has made it a national and international source for discovery and innovation. It has the largest hospital-based research program in Canada, with major research in cardiology, transplantation, neurosciences, oncology, surgical innovation, infectious diseases, genomic medicine and rehabilitation medicine. UHN is fully affiliated with the University of Toronto. www.uhn.ca