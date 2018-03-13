Wolters Kluwer, IJS Publishing Group Partner to Launch IJS Global Health

Newswise — March 13, 2018 – Wolters Kluwer Health announced today the launch of IJS Global Health, an open access journal published in partnership with the IJS Publishing Group. The peer-reviewed, international journal will publish research in the broad field of global health and surgery.

IJS Global Health seeks to publish high quality content in the field of global health and global surgery. Its scope includes safe access, capacity and sustainability of surgical, obstetric and anaesthetic services; trauma; infectious diseases; cancer; pregnancy related complications; congenital anomalies; nutrition; disease surveillance; implementation science; disasters and emergencies.

“We are proud to launch IJS Global Health, which follows IJS Oncology,” said R. David Rosin, Editor-in-Chief. “With the increasing movement of vast numbers of people between continents possibly bringing with them diseases not previously seen in the host country and the increasing problem of natural disaster, a focus on global health and how it can be bolstered it is vital.”

He continued, “The added problem of man-made disasters that stem from wars adds to many across the globe starving, whilst in other countries chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes and hypertension are increasing. An international journal that puts global health into perspective is long overdue. We feel certain that it will prove to be beneficial to all in health care.”

IJS Global Health joins IJS Oncology in the Lippincott portfolio. While IJS Short Reports is in the Medknow portfolio. Both are published in partnership with the IJS Publishing Group.

“IJS Publishing Group is proud to welcome the addition of IJS Global Health in partnership with Wolters Kluwer Health to its growing portfolio of leading journals” said Dr. Riaz Agha, Chairman and Chief Executive, IJS Publishing Group. “The journal’s mission and scope fits well with both organisations, and we are excited to see how the journal will develop in the coming years and bring more focus to global health issues.”

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with the IJS Publishing Group on another open access journal,” said Jayne Marks, Vice President, Global Publishing for Wolters Kluwer, Health Learning, Research & Practice.

IJS Global Health is looking to publish basic science, clinical and translational articles. The journal is now open for submissions, which can be submitted online at: www.editorialmanager.com/ijsgh.

About IJS Publishing Group

IJS Publishing Group (www.ijspg.com) is a scientific publishing house established in 2003 with the launch of the International Journal of Surgery. Since then it has launched IJS Case Reports in 2010, the largest surgical case reports journal in the world. There are now 12 journals in the portfolio and a number of other resources including the Research Registry (www.researchregistry.com). The journals have a full text article downloaded every 9 seconds.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2016 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

