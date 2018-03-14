Stanford’s Michael Friedman on “Scientific Philosophy from Kant to Kuhn and Beyond”—March 21, 23, and 28

Newswise — Michael Friedman, professor of philosophy at Stanford University, will deliver “Scientific Philosophy from Kant to Kuhn and Beyond,” a lecture series sponsored by NYU’s New York Institute of Philosophy, March 21, 23, and 28.

The lectures will be held at the following times and locations:

Wednesday, March 21, 6:15-8:15 p.m.

NYU’s School of Law, Lipton Hall

108 West 3rd St. (between Sullivan and MacDougal Sts.)

Friday March 23rd, 4:00-6:00 p.m.

NYU’s School of Law, Lipton Hall

108 West 3rd St. (between Sullivan and MacDougal Sts.)

Wednesday March 28th, 6:15-8:15 p.m.

NYU’s Department of Philosophy

5 Washington Pl., Room 202 (at Mercer St.)

These lectures center on Friedman’s recent work in tracing a path through a variety of philosophical attempts to appropriate developments in contemporaneous science on behalf of an evolving conception of “scientific” philosophy beginning with Kant and extending to the present.

His analysis includes the Naturphilosophie (“Philosophy of Nature”) of Schelling and Hegel, the neo-Kantian reaction to Naturphilosophie initiated by Helmholtz, and the ensuing contributions to 19th and early 20th century philosophy and science by Mach, Poincaré, and Einstein. Friedman also considers the neo-Kantianism of Ernst Cassirer and Thomas Kuhn in developing a new approach to the philosophy of science in the light of this history.

Friedman is the Patrick Suppes Professor of Philosophy of Science at Stanford University. His publications include: A Post-Kuhnian Philosophy of Science (Van Gorcum, 2014), Kant’s Construction of Nature: A Reading of the Metaphysical Foundations of Natural Science (Cambridge University Press, 2013), A Parting of the Ways: Carnap, Cassirer, and Heidegger (Open Court Publishing Company, 2000), and Foundations of Space-Time Theories: Relativistic Physics and Philosophy of Science (Princeton University Press, 1983).

The New York Institute of Philosophy is part of NYU’s Department of Philosophy, which is co-sponsoring the series. The series is free and open to the public, which may call 212.998.8320 or email nyip.events@nyu.edu for more information. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Subway Lines: A, B, C, D, E, F, M (West 4th Street) or N, R (8th Street)

